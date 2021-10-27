Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 251,508 Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 251,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.36% of Despegar.com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Despegar.com by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 8.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Despegar.com by 1.1% in the first quarter. Prince Street Capital Management LLC now owns 388,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Despegar.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after buying an additional 8,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Despegar.com by 1,557.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

NYSE:DESP opened at $11.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $790.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $17.66.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative return on equity of 140.97% and a negative net margin of 76.05%. On average, analysts expect that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Despegar.com Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

