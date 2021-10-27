Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 60,296 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,296 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,177,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $92,743,000 after buying an additional 430,100 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 58,551 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 271.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 253,641 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 185,367 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 638,525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $44,224,000 after purchasing an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 160,211 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 18,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $78.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.20.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.