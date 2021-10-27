Marshall Wace LLP Grows Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 6.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.79.

Shares of MTB opened at $155.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.68 and a 200-day moving average of $147.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $94.67 and a 52 week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 28.58%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

