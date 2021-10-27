Marshall Wace LLP Has $3.46 Million Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 46,669 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 124,755 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,469,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,450,000 after purchasing an additional 946,907 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,702,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after purchasing an additional 263,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,462,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 845,398 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

CCJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TD Securities raised Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

CCJ stock opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -670.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200-day moving average is $19.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $292.25 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.