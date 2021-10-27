Marshall Wace LLP Invests $3.69 Million in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 127,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Hook Partners LP bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth about $25,009,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 17.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in HSBC by 8.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.96. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 4.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Investec downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised HSBC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

