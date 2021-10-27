Marshall Wace LLP Takes $4.09 Million Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.04 and a 12-month high of $97.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.80 and a 200-day moving average of $87.66.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $876,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,890,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,024 shares of company stock worth $4,026,813. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

