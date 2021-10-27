Marshall Wace LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 67.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 59,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 123,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after buying an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after buying an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after buying an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after buying an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $74.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.85, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.48%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.