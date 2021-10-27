Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by MBA Advisors LLC

MBA Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 2nd quarter worth about $321,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 54,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 61,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Masco by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 149,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.77.

NYSE:MAS traded up $4.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.27. The stock had a trading volume of 105,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,626. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The company has a market cap of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

