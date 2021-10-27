Masco (NYSE:MAS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Masco (NYSE:MAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.670-$3.730 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.67-3.73 EPS.

NYSE:MAS traded up $3.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 188,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a twelve month low of $51.53 and a twelve month high of $68.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.18.

Get Masco alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.77.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.