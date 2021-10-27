Masco (NYSE:MAS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Masco (NYSE:MAS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.670-$3.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Masco also updated its FY21 guidance to $3.67-3.73 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Masco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.77.

NYSE MAS opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. Masco has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $68.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.30.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

