Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.01. Masimo has a one year low of $205.10 and a one year high of $290.43. The company has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Masimo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masimo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.80.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

Further Reading: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.