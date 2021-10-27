Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.230 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.22 billion.Masimo also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.880-$3.880 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Masimo from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $293.80.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.01. The company had a trading volume of 277,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,819. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.87 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo has a 12-month low of $205.10 and a 12-month high of $290.43.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.60 million. Masimo had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

