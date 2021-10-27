Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,260 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $138,700. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

NYSE MTDR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,633. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 4.80. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

