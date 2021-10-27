Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC lowered its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 32.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 14.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 50.1% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $163.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.17. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.84, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 70,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.64, for a total transaction of $11,739,788.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 239,846 shares of company stock worth $41,279,631 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

