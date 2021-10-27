Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Mattel stock opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Mattel in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

