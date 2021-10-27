Maven Securities LTD Invests $197,000 in Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $495,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth $739,000. Eagle Health Investments LP acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $1,624,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $2,598,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the second quarter worth $2,832,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

LYEL has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of LYEL opened at $15.19 on Wednesday. Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

