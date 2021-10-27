Maven Securities LTD Invests $481,000 in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JOBS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,564,000 after acquiring an additional 12,309 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in 51job by 15.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 18,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 51job in the second quarter valued at about $6,590,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in 51job by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of 51job by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOBS opened at $60.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.48 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

