Maven Securities LTD Purchases New Shares in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000. Maven Securities LTD owned 0.06% of Dorian LPG as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPG. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Dorian LPG by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $482.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.37. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $15.68.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $62.95 million for the quarter. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 28.22% and a return on equity of 8.03%.

The company also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $64,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

