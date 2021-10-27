Maven Securities LTD Raises Stock Position in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) by 2,893.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,011 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD’s holdings in Hycroft Mining were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 562.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 72,013 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hycroft Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 10,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 335,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 41,321 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hycroft Mining by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 55,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares during the period. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Highbridge Capital Management sold 16,174 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total value of $33,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total transaction of $5,920,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,389,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HYMC stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.74.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $36.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hycroft Mining Holding Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

