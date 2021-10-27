Maven Securities LTD Trims Stock Position in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Maven Securities LTD cut its holdings in Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) by 57.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,671 shares during the quarter. Maven Securities LTD owned approximately 0.15% of Medicenna Therapeutics worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 403.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 36,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Medicenna Therapeutics by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 32,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares in the last quarter. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average of $3.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.22. Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.85 and a 12-month high of $6.84.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bloom Burton initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Medicenna Therapeutics Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company. It engages in development and commercialization of selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and Empowered Cytokines for the treatment of cancers. The company was founded by Fahar Merchant and Rosemina Merchant on February 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.