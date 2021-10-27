MAX Exchange Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,233.00 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 26th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $773,498.39 and $60,233.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.43 or 0.00000698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,894.57 or 0.99996331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00067379 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $200.71 or 0.00329594 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.63 or 0.00562634 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.28 or 0.00197508 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013703 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000951 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,818,551 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com . MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

