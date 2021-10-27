MBA Advisors LLC Acquires 507 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MBA Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,186,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,461 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.2% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 45,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 88,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,241,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,286,000 after acquiring an additional 507,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $61.16 and a twelve month high of $62.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

