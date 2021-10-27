MBA Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 990 ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

MBA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 10.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the second quarter valued at about $542,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the second quarter worth about $57,699,000. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 42.2% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,697,000 after purchasing an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 6.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.57, for a total transaction of $2,204,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,825,042.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.37, for a total value of $1,266,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,410 shares of company stock worth $14,356,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $267.42. 15,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,032. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 82.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.73. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.70 and a 52-week high of $301.34.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

