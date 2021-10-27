MBA Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

MBA Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,401,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,507,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391,200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,702.4% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 1,938,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,980 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,726,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,524,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $225.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,845,555. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $151.39 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

