MBA Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MBA Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,968 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $311,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,070,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,086,000 after buying an additional 53,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.11. 10,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 881,546. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $108.73 and a 52-week high of $153.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average is $148.28.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

