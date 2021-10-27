McBride plc (LON:MCB) Insider Jeffrey Nodland Buys 62,262 Shares of Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Jeffrey Nodland bought 62,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85) per share, with a total value of £40,470.30 ($52,874.71).

Shares of LON MCB opened at GBX 65.40 ($0.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £113.81 million and a PE ratio of 8.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 78.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 84.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.44, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.03. McBride plc has a one year low of GBX 59.23 ($0.77) and a one year high of GBX 98.80 ($1.29).

Get McBride alerts:

MCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 89 ($1.16) target price on shares of McBride in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 89 ($1.16) price target on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers laundry detergent; laundry care products, such as fabric conditioners; aerosols; household cleaners, including bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multi-surface cleaners; washing up liquids; and automated dishwashing powders, gels, tablets, rinse aid, and dishwasher cleaners.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for McBride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McBride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.