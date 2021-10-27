McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 11,965.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,662 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co. owned approximately 0.10% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $24,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.71. 7,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

