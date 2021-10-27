McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,362,395 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 63,546 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $314,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Amundi acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $308,244,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,506,620 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,733,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,503 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,888,377 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $871,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,967 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,957,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.16.

NYSE:MCD traded up $5.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $241.76. The stock had a trading volume of 130,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,223. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $202.73 and a 1-year high of $249.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.67. The company has a market cap of $180.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

