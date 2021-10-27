MDA (MDA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

MDA (TSE:MDA) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.19 per share for the quarter.

MDA (TSE:MDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.54. The firm had revenue of C$581.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.30 million.

Shares of TSE MDA opened at C$15.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.15. MDA has a 1 year low of C$14.05 and a 1 year high of C$18.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a PE ratio of -54.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of MDA to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

About MDA

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

