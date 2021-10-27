mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) PT Lowered to C$8.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price target on mdf commerce from C$19.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

OTCMKTS MECVF opened at $4.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. mdf commerce has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $6.37.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.