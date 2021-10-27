MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) to post earnings per share of $0.79 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of MDU Resources Group stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $35.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

