Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.45 Million

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MFIN) to announce sales of $37.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Medallion Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.18 million and the lowest is $33.99 million. Medallion Financial posted sales of $30.02 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medallion Financial will report full-year sales of $141.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $134.63 million to $145.58 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $163.33 million, with estimates ranging from $148.36 million to $174.46 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Medallion Financial.

Medallion Financial (NASDAQ:MFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Medallion Financial had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallion Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of MFIN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.18. 408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,942. Medallion Financial has a 1-year low of $2.31 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.01 million, a PE ratio of 206.05 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFIN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Medallion Financial by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 848,429 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,517,000 after buying an additional 48,291 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 113,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Medallion Financial by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 26,576 shares in the last quarter. 22.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medallion Financial Company Profile

Medallion Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer loans, raises deposits, and other banking activities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Medallion Lending; RPAC Racing, LLC (RPAC); and Corporate and Other.

