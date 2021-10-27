Megacoin Market Capitalization Tops $304,113.62 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, Megacoin has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market cap of $304,113.62 and $6.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.70 or 0.00310011 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005510 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Megacoin Coin Profile

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,710,028 coins. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

