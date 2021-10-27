Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Grows Stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd grew its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 155,552 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,493 shares during the quarter. NICE comprises about 1.7% of Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd’s holdings in NICE were worth $38,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in NICE by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in NICE by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its stake in NICE by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NICE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in NICE by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

NASDAQ NICE traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $280.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $211.25 and a 1-year high of $304.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $281.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.72.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. Equities analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NICE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.73.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.