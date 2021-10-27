Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd Takes $6.68 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,683,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 34.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $338,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $32,379.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,721 shares of company stock worth $14,698,797. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZEN. Barclays began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.33.

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.19. The company had a trading volume of 8,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,183. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.56. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.28 and a 1-year high of $166.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

