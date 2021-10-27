Meme Price Hits $409.51 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Meme has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.83 or 0.00328580 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013790 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003346 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005399 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

