Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Meritor’s buyout of AxleTech has enhanced its growth and is expected to result in various synergies. The company is on track to achieve M2022 goals that focus on new business opportunities and margin expansion. Regular contract wins from companies including Lion Electric, Volta Trucks, Hexagon Purus, Autocar and Hyliion are boosting optimism. Amid sustained economic recovery, Meritor raised forecast for truck volumes, which bodes well for its revenues. However, for fiscal 2021, Meritor projects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations and cash flow from operations to be lower than fiscal 2020. High research and development (R&D) costs and capex related to electrification programs are likely to dent margins. High debt levels and labor shortage in North America remain headwinds. Thus, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

MTOR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Meritor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Meritor stock opened at $23.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. Meritor has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.73.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.48 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. Meritor’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meritor by 68.8% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,783,000 after buying an additional 622,560 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,477,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,969,000 after buying an additional 491,682 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 840.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,178 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,323,000 after buying an additional 470,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Meritor by 25.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,676,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,256,000 after buying an additional 344,699 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meritor by 27.7% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,219,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,558,000 after purchasing an additional 264,532 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

