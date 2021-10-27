Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) will report sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Methanex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $993.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Methanex posted sales of $581.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methanex will report full year sales of $4.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.59 billion to $4.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Methanex.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Methanex had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.00 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on shares of Methanex from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Methanex from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Methanex in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methanex by 30,080.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Methanex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 527.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $45.20. 38,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,711. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 2.26. Methanex has a 1-year low of $27.83 and a 1-year high of $52.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About Methanex

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

