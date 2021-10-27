Michael Mcnamara Sells 13,469 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) insider Michael Mcnamara sold 13,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $2,081,633.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Michael Mcnamara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Michael Mcnamara sold 364 shares of Vicor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $43,396.08.

Shares of Vicor stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.25. 884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,009. Vicor Co. has a 1-year low of $73.71 and a 1-year high of $156.96. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.98 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). Vicor had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 14.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vicor Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Vicor from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Vicor in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Vicor from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VICR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Vicor by 619.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Vicor by 333.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,878 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vicor by 10,474.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Vicor during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

