Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $342.00 to $365.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $311.15 and last traded at $310.10, with a volume of 207028 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $308.13.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MSFT. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.75.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 2,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software giant to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.