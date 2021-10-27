Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.880-$7.000 EPS.

Shares of MAA stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $204.02. The company had a trading volume of 490,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a one year low of $110.53 and a one year high of $205.61.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.94). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 6.66%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities restated a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.73.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $682,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.32, for a total value of $1,883,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 162.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.37% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $72,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

