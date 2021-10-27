Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 52,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minerals Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE:MTX opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.03. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.62.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.64 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 10.12%. Research analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

