Minto Apartment Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$29.89 million during the quarter.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.