Mithril Price Reaches $0.0448 (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Over the last week, Mithril has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a market cap of $44.83 million and $8.07 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0448 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

