Mizuho Boosts DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target to $54.00

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DTM. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $38.21 and a 52-week high of $50.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

