MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) Increases Dividend to GBX 10 Per Share

MJ Gleeson plc (LON:GLE) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from MJ Gleeson’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MJ Gleeson stock opened at GBX 766.73 ($10.02) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 808.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 837.76. MJ Gleeson has a 52 week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a 52 week high of GBX 910 ($11.89). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of £447.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider James Thomson purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 795 ($10.39) per share, with a total value of £23,055 ($30,121.51). Insiders have acquired a total of 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,886 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 910 ($11.89) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($10.06) target price on shares of MJ Gleeson in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in low-cost house building and strategic land promotion activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in the house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England and Midlands; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

