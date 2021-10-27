MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,187 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 453,200.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $33.96 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.72. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $35.44.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

