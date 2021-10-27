MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,214,000 after acquiring an additional 373,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,432,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,109,000 after buying an additional 210,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 17.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,282,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,290,000 after buying an additional 194,177 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $123.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

