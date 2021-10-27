MML Investors Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

MML Investors Services LLC lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,289,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its stake in Align Technology by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 177,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $96,122,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 151,171 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $593.30 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.36 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a PE ratio of 67.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $686.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $636.02.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $698.46.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock worth $13,834,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

