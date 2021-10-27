MML Investors Services LLC Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,040 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of VMware by 518.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 167 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of VMware in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VMware by 346.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 183 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 147.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 16.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Sumit Dhawan sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $234,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total transaction of $217,532.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $848,550. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VMW. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

NYSE:VMW opened at $158.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $155.34. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.79 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.76.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

